VirginiaPreps - Patrick Henry Drains Plenty of 3's in 69-34 Rout

Patrick Henry's Patriots knocked down 10 three-pointers as they routed the home-standing Pulaski County Cougars by a count of 69-34 on Wednesday, January 27th.

Leading 33-21 at halftime, the Patriots went on a 24-0 run to take an overwhelming 57-22 lead going into the final stanza. From there, Coach Jack Esworthy was able to empty his bench as the team cruised and moved to 2-1 overall.

The Patriots held the Cougars scoreless until the final thirty seconds of the third quarter and allowed just one point for the period. Leading their attack was senior guard Jamonte 'Bird' Smith, an All-State performer in Class 5 last winter. Smith had a game-high 18 points, followed by 17 from junior Jack Faulkner and 15 courtesy of sophomore Brooks Derey.

Faulkner stroked five three-pointers for the contest with four of those coming before half-time. Smith did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 14 points after intermission.

Pulaski County (3-8) was led by freshman Lane Nester with eight points. Peyton McDaniel tossed in seven, while Alex Sealander scored six points in the losing effort.

"We had two very bad quarters tonight, " said Cougars Head Coach Tyler Tyler Cannoy, whose squad got outscored 42-7 during the first and third quarters.

"We have played some of the best teams in the state this season with Patrick Henry in Class 5, Lord Botetourt in Class 3, plus Radford and Graham in Class 2. Floyd is also pretty good in Class 2. We are young and it's a painful learning experience."

It won't get much easier for the Cougars, who are still are scheduled to play Class 6 Franklin County and as well as Class 4 Salem. Meanwhile, Patrick Henry plays some of the same squads. After splitting its first two games against traditional rival William Fleming, the Patriots will take on the likes of Salem, Franklin County and Pulaski again as they close out the regular season next week before partaking in the Region 5D Tournament.



