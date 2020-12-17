Prior to North Carolina wrapping up its class of 2021, THI began a series looking ahead to the class of 2022 with two of our three-part series focusing on the Tar Heels’ targets. Today, with UNC’s class of 2021 in the books, we unveil the final part of this season.

Mack Brown and his staff are pursuing quite a few in-state prospects, but they are also looking at a talented group from Virginia and elsewhere to fill out next year’s class. At this time, THI is uncertain how many spots will be available. The NCAA is allowing all athletes to get this season back, so it will take some time before there’s more clarity on how next year’s class may end up looking.

That said, the staff is going after quite a few of the top prospects in the nation, so in the final of our three-part series, here we look at the top prospects outside of the Rivals250 that have Carolina’s attention.

UNC & The Rivals250 For 2022: Offensive Targets

UNC & The Rivals250 For 2022: Defensive Targets





Here is our third installment:



