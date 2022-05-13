Parry McCluer Coach Mike Cartolaro Announces Retirement
One of the most decorated coaches in Virginia High School League basketball history is calling it a career.
Mike Cartolaro, who won precisely 600 games and five state Championships in his 34-year career on the sidelines, announced this week that he's retiring from coaching. Well, for the most part, if you don't count his seven-month old granddaughter as she gets older.
“My next coaching will be with my granddaughter when she’s learning how to play basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball… whatever the sport is," Cartolaro told VirginiaPreps.com.
The numbers are quite astonishing: a 600-237 overall record, 18 district or conference titles, 14 State Tournament appearances, 11 regional crowns, 10 trips to the State Final Four and seven times in the State Championship game. Hall of Fame inductions at some point would seem to be inevitable.
Informing his players at Parry McCluer that he will no longer be coaching was anything but easy.
“It was tough telling the kids. That was the toughest thing I’ve had to do in quite some time. I did it at Altavista one time and I did it here. I’m not going to do that again," noted Cartolaro, a 1978 Parry McCluer grad who as a player participated in one of the longest games in VHSL history when his Fighting Blue fell to J.J. Kelly in the State Semis in five overtimes.
"We’ve had good success and it’s all about having great support, great coaches and great players.”
Great players certainly played a big part in the 403-131 mark in 21 seasons at Altavista, where his final group featured a fantastic foursome of twins Demetrius and Darius Johnson, Meche Maulbeck and Juan Thornhill. Fans are still watching Thornhill play on TV in another sport; the former UVA defensive back is a member of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and won a Super Bowl ring in February of 2020.
Family is first and foremost in Cartolaro's life, as it is with so many in the coaching profession understandably. That piece even contributed to him leaving Altavista, where he won three straight state titles as he departed following the 2014-15 campaign, and headed to Buena Vista.
“That’s part of it," Cartolaro acknowledged of the family piece. "We moved here from Altavista for my dad. He’s requiring more and more care from us. Eventually, you’ve got to part ways. When I took it six years ago, I made the statement that I don’t know how long I want to do it, but as long as I do it, I’ll give it everything I have. I just think now is the right time."
Cartolaro, who turns 62 on May 13th, didn't necessarily anticipate gracing the sidelines as soon as he did in 2016-17 for Parry McCluer, where he's served as the school's Athletic Director in recent years.
"The first year I came here, they already had a basketball coach. I just came here to be with my dad and I was Assistant AD. After the first year, the coach was let go, so they asked me to do that and I took that job, then all of the sudden the AD I was with retired. They then asked me to do that, but said I can’t coach," Cartolaro recalled.
"I interviewed for the AD position, told me I was the one, but you can’t coach. That broke a nerve because I didn’t feel I was quite done. The board said they would let me do both. Three years later, I’ve done both."
And done both quite well. The 2015-16 season that Cartolaro wasn't coaching saw his alma mater finish 9-15 overall as they overcame an 0-11 start to finish strong and earn the #5 seed for the Western Gate Conference 45 Tournament. They then enjoyed six straight winning seasons under Cartolaro's guidance at a school that's no stranger to filling the trophy case.
Besides their state title from 15 months ago in basketball, Parry McCluer has won nine other State Championships since 2015, which includes three in girls basketball, two each in softball and boys cross country as well as a couple in boys indoor track and field.
Coming off his fifth State Championship during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign that saw the Fighting Blues led by a pair of All-State performers in Will Dunlap and 6-foot-11 center Spencer Hamilton, expectations were quite high this past year. Parry McCluer spent much of the season atop the Class 1 Virginia rankings, though was denied a return trip to the State Tournament when they fell to Fort Chiswell, 54-45, in the Region 1C semifinals to cap a 19-5 season.
"Really, I’ve been pondering it ever since the season ended," Cartolaro said on how long he was thinking about the move to get out of coaching. "We’re going to have another wave of kids coming here that’s going to be pretty good, but it’s time for somebody else."
A potential candidate is Tyler Kerr, an assistant to Cartolaro the past six years. While Cartolaro's coaching career started at age 23 at the now defunct Ervinton High in Dickenson County, Kerr is 29. Like Cartolaro, he's a Parry McCluer grad.
Work doesn't end for Cartolaro though as he will remain on as the AD at Parry McCluer. So of course, there are projects on the agenda.
“We’re going to start next week the first phase of Bermuda grass on our football field," he pointed out. "Since I’ve been AD, I’ve been trying to do things to make things better athletically. We’re planning to name a new Head Football Coach in the next few weeks. I feel good about things and that’s where I am right now.”
For Cartolaro, it all has been a whirlwind in many ways. Closing the book on coaching leaves him with a lot of wonderful memories, even the occasional tearful moments.
“In a way, it’s been snap your fingers and all of the sudden 34 years as a Head Coach is over," Cartolaro added. "I’ve been very fortunate because I’ve had some great players along the way. My coaches have been so much fun to work with and so good. I feel like one of the luckiest guys to coach. I’ll miss it, but it’s the right time, too.”
Cartolaro Season-by-Season:
|Season
|School
|Record
|
1987-88
|
Orange County
|
19-4
|
1988-89
|
Orange County
|
17-8
|
1989-90
|
Orange County
|
9-13
|
1990-91
|
Monacan
|
9-14
|
1991-92
|
Virginia High
|
21-5
|
1992-93
|
Virginia High
|
16-10
|
1993-94
|
Virginia High
|
8-15
|
1994-95
|
Altavista
|
17-7
|
1995-96
|
Altavista
|
17-6
|
1996-97
|
Altavista
|
12-12
|
1997-98
|
Altavista
|
17-5
|
1998-99
|
Altavista
|
17-4
|
1999-2000
|
Altavista
|
15-8
|
2000-01
|
Altavista
|
20-6
|
2001-02
|
Altavista
|
25-6
|
2002-03
|
Altavista
|
24-4
|
2003-04
|
Altavista
|
26-3 *
|
2004-05
|
Altavista
|
20-8
|
2005-06
|
Altavista
|
16-7
|
2006-07
|
Altavista
|
24-4
|
2007-08
|
Altavista
|
21-6
|
2008-09
|
Altavista
|
16-11
|
2009-10
|
Altavista
|
18-6
|
2010-11
|
Altavista
|
18-5
|
2011-12
|
Altavista
|
8-14
|
2012-13
|
Altavista
|
24-3 *
|
2013-14
|
Altavista
|
23-3 *
|
2014-15
|
Altavista
|
25-3 *
|
2016-17
|
Parry McCluer
|
15-7
|
2017-18
|
Parry McCluer
|
13-11
|
2018-19
|
Parry McCluer
|
19-6
|
2019-20
|
Parry McCluer
|
20-7
|
2020-21
|
Parry McCluer
|
12-1 *
|
2021-22
|
Parry McCluer
|
19-5
Zoom with Mike Cartolaro:
Parry McCluer Head Basketball Coach Mike Cartolaro spoke at length with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during a Zoom Video conversation on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Cartolaro, who also serves as the school's Athletic Director, has posted a career record of 569-231 in his storied 32-year career, arguably highligted by winning four state titles at Altavista.
In the conversation, Cartolaro discusses his coaching journey, how he and his student athletes are dealing with the global pandemic, the Fighting Blues winning the Region 1C title, the program's future and they finish up chatting about the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary entitled, 'The Last Dance,' on the 1998 Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan.
