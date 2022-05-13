Parry McCluer Coach Mike Cartolaro Announces Retirement

One of the most decorated coaches in Virginia High School League basketball history is calling it a career.

Mike Cartolaro, who won precisely 600 games and five state Championships in his 34-year career on the sidelines, announced this week that he's retiring from coaching. Well, for the most part, if you don't count his seven-month old granddaughter as she gets older.

“My next coaching will be with my granddaughter when she’s learning how to play basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball… whatever the sport is," Cartolaro told VirginiaPreps.com.

The numbers are quite astonishing: a 600-237 overall record, 18 district or conference titles, 14 State Tournament appearances, 11 regional crowns, 10 trips to the State Final Four and seven times in the State Championship game. Hall of Fame inductions at some point would seem to be inevitable.

Informing his players at Parry McCluer that he will no longer be coaching was anything but easy.

“It was tough telling the kids. That was the toughest thing I’ve had to do in quite some time. I did it at Altavista one time and I did it here. I’m not going to do that again," noted Cartolaro, a 1978 Parry McCluer grad who as a player participated in one of the longest games in VHSL history when his Fighting Blue fell to J.J. Kelly in the State Semis in five overtimes.

"We’ve had good success and it’s all about having great support, great coaches and great players.”

Great players certainly played a big part in the 403-131 mark in 21 seasons at Altavista, where his final group featured a fantastic foursome of twins Demetrius and Darius Johnson, Meche Maulbeck and Juan Thornhill. Fans are still watching Thornhill play on TV in another sport; the former UVA defensive back is a member of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and won a Super Bowl ring in February of 2020.

Family is first and foremost in Cartolaro's life, as it is with so many in the coaching profession understandably. That piece even contributed to him leaving Altavista, where he won three straight state titles as he departed following the 2014-15 campaign, and headed to Buena Vista.

“That’s part of it," Cartolaro acknowledged of the family piece. "We moved here from Altavista for my dad. He’s requiring more and more care from us. Eventually, you’ve got to part ways. When I took it six years ago, I made the statement that I don’t know how long I want to do it, but as long as I do it, I’ll give it everything I have. I just think now is the right time."



