VHSL Class 2 Boys

JOHN MARSHALL 82, RADFORD 43

No, John Marshall’s 6’6” junior swingman Dennis Parker Jr. does not suffer from an identity crisis.

So, when asked about his future College Basketball position, there should be no cause for concern, when Parker - who scored 24 points over 23 minutes in John Marshall’s 82-43 dismantling of Radford in the Class 2 Boys State Final game - answers simply and succinctly. “Question mark.”

More than likely, Parker knows exactly who he is, and his plans as a college student and athlete. He may be keeping his options open for a college coach, but at 6’6”, a future as a 1 or 2 guard, and maybe even small forward, for a prospering Division I team are no pipe dream.

Without question, Parker is preparing for the next level, and probably will be doing so equipped with as much focus and fervor as he utilized for Saturday’s win.

"He's got a chance to put a hat on," said John Marshall Head Coach Ty White of Parker. White would have a fairly good idea of what an NBA player looks like; he helped groom Isaiah Todd and Frank Mason, both of whom starred in the '804' area code before getting the opportunity to play professionally.

"I say that humbly because he works his butt off so hard. If you know the core of the kid, you understand why I say that. He comes from a great family. His mom and dad are committed to making sure where he needs to be to be successful. A lot of times you have to push or urge a kid to do something. The kid is self-motivated," White elaborated.

"He's position-less and doesn't have a ceiling. He can rebound, handle the ball, score in the paint, score outside and he affects the game on the defensive side of the basketball. A coach compared him to Scottie Barnes early in the year, saying that he has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the court. Today he showed that ability."

Addressing another question about Saturday’s game, the lanky Parker, who can be seen hanging onto a rim in the Justices’ team picture, noted how much harder it was playing Saturday’s game on the VCU court, as college courts are ten feet longer (94 feet as opposed to standard 84-footer in High School).

So, how did he manage to convert six of his first seven three-point shots?

Preparation.

“Throughout the week, we’ve been practicing with the orange ball,” said Parker. “It’s harder and lighter and tends to bounce around more.”

Although, the “orange” ball sounds like a hoopster’s version of the fungo bat, it is the prototype of a new game ball, developed by Wilson, which has already been used in pro leagues and colleges, and was adopted for use by the VHSL this year. While teams do not have to use the ball during the regular season, it is required to be used at the state championship.

Preparation.

Marshall held a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, but Parker and his teammates blitzed through the next 16 minutes of play with a high-octane run-and-gun offense.

So, walking back 35 years, if Georgetown’s Reggie Williams could be the leader of a surprise Final Eight participant Hoya team labeled “Reggie and the Miracles,” could Parker’s quintet elevate a name?

“Question Mark and the Mysterians?” (SN: If you are under 50 years old, Google “96 Tears.”



