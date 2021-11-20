Panthers Roar Back With 24-14 Comeback!

2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
Midlothian was rocking Friday night as fans descended upon Poates Stadium for only the second Trojans home playoff game in history. By the end of the night, however, it would be the Trojans who would be rocked.
Midlothian had a near perfect first quarter and got off to a 14-0 start but that would be as close as the Trojans would come to victory and a date with Highland Springs on this night.
Behind a consistent commitment to the run, a defense that locked it down through three quarters and was most opportunistic, the Panthers rallied from 14 down to knock off Midlothian 24-14.
1st Quarter
Despite a Maxx Lawton field goal attempt hitting the cross bar after a 7.5 minute drive that stretched 77 yards, it could not have been a better start for the Trojans.
The Trojans established the run early with 42 yards from Ashby Berry on 7 carries but thanks to a Christian Stubbs tackle, the Trojans were 2 yards short of a first down at the 7. That is when the field goal attempt came into play.
The Trojan defense picked up where the offense left off limiting the Panthers to just 14 yards on 6 plays on their first possession of the night. Then on the punt, the Trojans Zach Phillips was able to block it and the Trojans were back in business with a short field to work with.
On the very first play, Cooper Meads hit Braeden Lee with a 19-yard pass and the Trojans went on top 7-0 with a Maxx Lawton PAT.
The second quarter began with an interception and ended with an interception, both by the Trojans but sandwiched two Hermitage scores.
Hermitage's second possession of the game last 3 plays for Jaylen Burton was intercepted by Knox Berry who raced 56 yards down the Trojan sideline for a 56-yard touchdown! Just like that, with another Maxx Lawton PAT, the Trojans led 14-0.
From that point the momentum seemed to shift to Hermitage. The Panthers put together a 39-yard, 9 play drive that saw Jeremiah Coney carry the ball 5 times for 21 yards including a touchdown to end the Trojan shutout. Jaylen Burton was instrumental in keeping the drive alive as on 3rd & 1, Burton delivered a 15-yard pass and from there the Panthers were rolling.
The defense of Hermitage began to rise to the occasion as well in the second quarter. Corey Morton had two tackles as the Panther defense held Midlothian to a 3 & out and went back to work on offense.
Another long scoring drive for the Panthers, this one stretching 53 yards on just 4 plays highlighted by Jaylen Burton hitting Jhakari Bolden for 34 yards and moments later Coney was in the end zone for another Panther TD. With a Braden Meginity PAT, the Panthers had tied the game after being down 14-0 early.
Hermitage came out of the half and went right back to work on offense with a drive that took less than four minutes and stretched 46 yards on 7 plays. Jeremiah Coney raced 22 yards on 3 carries but it was Jaylen Burton on the highlight reels of this one with a 28-yard run to the end zone. The Panthers had scored 21 unanswered points and taken the lead for the first time on the night.
After the Trojans and Panthers exchanged 3 & outs, the Trojans went back to work on offense looking to answer three Panther touchdowns since their last. Ashby Berry got the run game going again and Cooper Meads got in on the action as well but with disastrous results. Facing 3rd & 9, Meads went with the QB keeper, got the first down with a 9 yard carry but then fumbled in the process. Hermitage ball.
4th Quarter
Hermitage began to put this one to bed with a 67-yard, 14 play drive that began in the third quarter and rolled into the fourth stretching 9 minutes! Ka'Ron Burton came up big in more ways than one in the fourth quarter. Ka'Ron accounted for 33 yards on 6 plays on this drive alone. The Panthers were held out of the end zone but not off the scoreboard as Braden Meginity hit a 27-yard field goal.
The Panther defense took center stage from here.
Christian Stubbs intercepted a Cooper Meads pass on the Trojans first possession of the fourth.
Midlothian only had seven seconds to play with when they got the ball back for the final team and it was only fitting that Christian Stubbs who had an early interception on the Trojans made the tackle to end the game.
Hermitage who had fallen behind by two touchdowns early had come to Midlothian and handed the Trojans their third loss of the season while ending their season in comeback fashion.
Hermitage 24, Midlothian 14 - Scoring Summary
Time
Play
Score
1:36 (1Q)
19-yard pass from Cooper Meads to Braeden Lee. Maxx Lawton PAT.
7-0 Midlothian
11:45 (2Q)
56-yard interception return from Knox Berry. Maxx Lawton PAT.
14-0 Midlothian
7:48 (2Q)
4-yard run from Jeremiah Coney. Braden Meginity PAT.
7-14 Hermitage
4:04 (2Q)
13-yard run from Jeremiah Coney. Braden Meginity PAT.
14-14 Tie
8:22 (3Q)
28-yard run from Jaylen Burton. Braden Meginity PAT.