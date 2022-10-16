The halves could not have been any different for the Hermitage Panthers on Homecoming night at Chester Fritz Stadium. Hermitage had two turnovers in the first half along with nearly a dozen penalties setting them back constantly. To make matters worse the Panthers lost the defending Region 5C Offensive Player of the Year and their leading rusher, Jeremiah Coney early in the game with a shoulder injury. The extent of that injury not yet known when I spoke to a victorious Coach Timothy Jean-Pierre after the game. For all the penalties and ball handling issues in the first half the Panthers were lucky to be down just a touchdown at the half. In the second half it was a whole different story. The Panther defense which had played admirably in the first half turned it up a notch keeping the Mavericks out of the end zone. Much of that, however, cannot just be credited to the defense but the offense. The Panthers controlled much of the clock in the second half with long methodical possessions and scoring drives. The Panthers QB Ka'Ron Burton dominated on offense but the Panthers without the services of Coney was able to mix in other players such as D'Mitri Richardson. A costly turnover on an ensuing kick-off following the Panthers third TD of the night was the Mavericks undoing. Had the Mavericks been able to hold onto the ball there is no guarantee they would have scored but they would not have given the Panthers a short field to work with and score from. The Panthers beat the Mavericks at their own game on this night, controlling the tempo of the game with a run game dominated by Ka'Ron Burton. When time expired in the fourth, the Panthers had overcome a tough first half in dominating fashion.

Maverick & Panther captains meeting for the coin toss.

1st Quarter Highlights

By the time the clock hit zero on the first quarter, both teams had a touchdown and both teams had ball control issues. Following the Panther defense forcing a 3 & out, the Panthers turned the ball over two plays into their first possession of the game giving the Mavericks a short field to work with. The Mavericks were further helped out by an offsides call against Hermitage but with Dahmon Arties on the field wreaking havoc, the Mavericks were unable to capitalize. Freeman did their best to mimic Hermitage fumbling two plays into their third posession of the game. Hermitage scored on a 70-yard drive that saw Jeremiah Coney rush for 44-yards of his own. The drive was capped by Ka'Ron Burton's pass to Chase Rivers. The Panthers appeared to have their second touchdown of the game when Coney bust off a long run to tag the end zone. The touchdown was called back due to a Herm hold. Moments later the Panthers turned the ball over for the second time this quarter when Danny Medina-Barnes intercepted a Burton pass. Freeman responded with a 4-play, 25 yard drive that saw Miggy Martin tag the end zone from one yard out. The Mavericks avoided falling down by two scores and had not just tied the Panthers but then shut them down on defense after an early 19-yard run by Burton.

2nd Quarter Highlights

Freeman on offense to start the second quarter took their first and only lead of the game on a 65-yard drive. The Mavericks had faced a 3rd & 4 situation but a pass interference call against Herm gave them a much needed first down. Ryan Bland took the ball to the 2-yard line and Cooper Spiedell finished the job with a run to the corner of the end zone along the Panther sideline.

Freeman with a lead appeared in control from with the defense holding the Panthers to a 3 & out after the Panthers were unable to overcome a penalty giving them a 1st & 23 at their own 19. The Maverick defense also forced a turnover on downs despite the fact that the Mavericks first two penalties of the night gave the Panthers two first downs. To the Panthers credit, they made their own plays on defense keeping the score within reach. Damari Mason broke up a pass and Dahmon Arties continued to be a menace on defense bringing down Kevin China for a loss of 3 yards. The Maverick last possession of the half began at their own 16 but with little time to work with. The Mavericks got as close as they could before going to Ty Bowman who came up short on a field goal attempt. The half came to an end with the Mavericks only up by a touchdown.

3rd Quarter Highlights

The third quarter marked the beginning of the Panthers taking over this game. In three plays the Panthers marched 70 yards with Ka'Ron Burton finishing off what D'mitri Richardson. Richardson had two carries for 13 yards and Burton finished it off with a 57-yard run to the house. With the 2-point conversion no good, the Panthers trailed by one.

Freeman had the ball just once in the third quarter. It was a possession that was constantly under duress. Dahmn Arties continued to bring it on defense keeping Miggy Martin under wraps. Andre Clarke, Jr. came up with a big stop on a Kevin China run of 10 yards, short of the first. The Mavericks kept the drive alive only when Ryan Bland hit Cole Chizuk. The Mavericks kept moving the ball down the field but disaster struck on 3rd & 1 when the ball was fumbled. Freeman was able to recover but not without a loss of 5. The very next play Hermitage came up with a stop and turnover on downs. As we neared the end of the third quarter Ka'Ron Burton & D'Mitri Richardson were making plays when it counted the most carrying the Panthers into the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter Highlights

The fourth quarter belonged to Hermitage and what a quarter it was. On 3rd & 14 pass interference was called against the Mavericks on a pass to Chase Rivers. That set in motion a series of plays dominated by Ka'Ron Burton running the show as the Panthers score their second touchdown of the half and take the lead for the first time since the first quarter. With a 2-point conversion added on it the Panthers were now in front 21-14.

On the ensuing kick the Mavericks fumbled the ball and there to recover were the Panthers own Kaen Coles. With a short field to work with the Panthers found the end zone in 15 plays. The Panthers actually scored twice but the first touchdown was called back for a holding call. The Panthers overcame that, converted a 4th & 7 and just kept driving much to the frustration of the Maverick defense. Ka'Ron Burton ultimately got in for his third touchdown run of the game.

The Mavericks got the ball back with a little over two minutes to go in the game. From their own 16 the Mavericks hit Jake Lohmann with a 12-yard pass and followed that up with Jacob Andrews hauling in a 17-yarder. The very next play was an 11-yard shot to PJ Moore. The Mavericks were zipping that ball down the field looking for a score and the chance to comeback. It was not meant to be. The Mavericks went airborne again but this time Andre Clarke, Jr. picked off the pass and sealed the fate for both teams. The Panthers would hand Douglas Freeman their first loss of the season and the Panthers would get a much needed win.

Hermitage 28, Douglas Freeman - Box Score Time Play Score (1Q) 4:44 7-yard pass from Ka'Ron Burton to Chase Rivers. Braeden Megenity PAT. 7-0 Hermitage (1Q) 1:29 1-yard run from Miggy Martin. Ty Bowman PAT. 7-7 Douglas Freeman (2Q) 8:27 4-yard run from Cooper Speidell. Ty Bowman PAT. 14-7 Douglas Freeman (3Q) 10:42 57-yard run from Ka'Ron Burton. 2-pt conversion no good. 14-13 Hermitage (4Q) 8:59 6-yard run from Ka'Ron Burton. Walt Brooks 2-pt conversion. 21-14 Hermitage (4Q) 2:22 1-yard run from Ka'Ron Burton. Braeden Megenity PAT. 28-14 Hermitage

Impact Gamers

Ka'Ron Burton on the run as he was much of the night.

Hermitage Panthers Ka'Ron Burton was the star of this game with 23 carries for 146 yards and 3 TD's. Through the air he completed 8 of 13 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown there. 230 yards and 4 touchdowns total. Jeremiah Coney had 7 carries and 65 yards rushing before leaving the game early with a shoulder injury.

Douglas Freeman Mavericks Kevin China led the Mavericks in rushing yards with 6 carries and 64 yards.



Post-Game Nuggets