Oscar Smith's Caleb Jones Gaining Traction in Recruiting
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One of the unsung heroes in Oscar Smith's dominant Class 6 State Championship winning spring season was Caleb Jones.The All-State defensive tackle had a rough year on a personal level, but it ended...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news