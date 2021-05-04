VirginiaPreps - Oscar Smith Leaves No Doubt, Rolls Past South County to Class 6 Crown

Coming into the Class 6 title game Saturday, Oscar Smith had just played their closest game of the season against Massaponax, while South County looked to repeat as State Champs after rallying for what also was their closest victory of the season in a nail-biter with Madison in the State Semis.

The game started out much like other Smith games this season, as Chris Scott's Tigers jumped out to a 28-7 lead after the first 12 minutes. While those 28 points would wind up being enough to win, Smith didn't stop there and continued to increase their margin in a performance soon that the fans in attendance at Beard-DeLong-Easley Field in Chesapeake are sure to remember for years to come.

There was no stopping the Tigers, who roared to a 62-21 running clock win, halting the 24-game winning streak of the Stallions and in the process capturing the program's third state title. It also completed a 9-0 campaign for Oscar Smith that was very different than their title runs of 2008 and 2011, if for no other reason than this one concluded in May rather than December.

Aided by five interceptions, two by senior Tae'Ron Richardson, Oscar Smith's defense continued to do what it had been doing all season. That's suffocating opposing offenses and capitalizing on mistakes by opponents.