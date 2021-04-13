VirginiaPreps - Oscar Smith Blanks Grassfield; Moves to Region 6A Title Game

Oscar Smith Blanks Grassfield; Moves to Region 6A Title Game
The first round of the playoffs saw a rematch of an earlier season matchup between undefeated Oscar Smith and Grassfield, where the Tigers - the top-ranked team in all of Virginia at the Class 6 level - prevailed by a comfortable count of 48-0.
This one had the same exact result with the Tigers winning 48-0 for their ninth ever playoff shutout. In fact, it was their fifth shutout in six games during this abbreviated season for the 2020-21 school-year. Oscar Smith is now 19-0 all-time against its Chesapeake counterpart Grassfield with eight of those wins being of the shutout variety.
Smith jumped out to a big lead, as they have done much of this season, albeit minus Indiana signee Maurice Freeman and receiving threat Amonte Jones, plus an early departure for four-star defensive back Sherrod Covil.
Ethan Vasko once again showed why he's one of the more coveted Class of 2022 recruits in the state, finding Kole Jones twice in stride, both ending in touchdowns measuring 70 yards or longer for the Tigers.
A week after giving up their first points of the season to Indian River, the Tigers came out determined to shut down Grassfield, which has not beaten Smith in the school's brief history.
Kole Jones added a third-quarter interception, which later ended in one of the two 70+ yard touchdowns for the transfer from Great Bridge.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news