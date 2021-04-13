VirginiaPreps - Oscar Smith Blanks Grassfield; Moves to Region 6A Title Game

The first round of the playoffs saw a rematch of an earlier season matchup between undefeated Oscar Smith and Grassfield, where the Tigers - the top-ranked team in all of Virginia at the Class 6 level - prevailed by a comfortable count of 48-0.

This one had the same exact result with the Tigers winning 48-0 for their ninth ever playoff shutout. In fact, it was their fifth shutout in six games during this abbreviated season for the 2020-21 school-year. Oscar Smith is now 19-0 all-time against its Chesapeake counterpart Grassfield with eight of those wins being of the shutout variety.



