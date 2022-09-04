Culpeper County traveled south to nearby Porterfield Park in Orange County on Friday night to take on the Fighting Hornets in an early season non-district contest. Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, trading possessions but it was Orange County that was able to ignite the scoreboard first, late in the opening quarter, behind an explosive rushing game. Following the opening score, the homestanding Hornets scored twice more quickly, notching 21 points within a 3:30 span. Culpeper managed to score prior to intermission but trailed 34-7 at the break. The deficit proved too much for the Blue Devils to overcome and Orange County coasted to a 54-27 victory giving up a pair of touchdowns late in the contest after the outcome was all but decided. Here we’ll take a closer look the action from yesterday and later we will take a look at analysis and top performers from the area slate on VirginiaPreps.com. STAY TUNED…

KEYS TO VICTORY WIN IN THE TRENCHES When evaluating the score alone, the war along the line of scrimmage may not stand out as important but that is exactly where one should begin. The ability for Orange County to take control quickly and by such an overwhelming margin started along the front lines. On the teams second drive of the contest, Orange had three backs gain yards behind its' stout offensive line. Christian Simpson and Bryant Chiles led the drive off with contributions and sophomore Dwayne Wells capped off the drive with 41 yards on the final two plays of the drive including a 15 yard rushing score with 2:53 remaining in the opening quarter The Fighting Hornets next offensive possession featured Simpson and Wells once again as the duo covered 67 yards on the ground. The push by the offensive line was apparent and showed up in the box score with Orange County averaging nearly 12 yards per rushing attempt. Overall, the team averaged over 10 yards per play as they were able to give quarterback Jeremiah Wharton ample time in the pocket when the Fighting Hornets did drop back to pass. Conversely, Culpeper was limited to just two yards per rushing attempt and only four yards per play due to the Orange County defense constantly harassing the Blue Devils offensive line and backfield. The Fighting Hornets defense had five sacks in the contest and 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Chiles was the leading tackler for the team with 11.5 tackles including one sack. Sophomore defensive tackle Aliyas Carter (6-foot-1, 350 pounds) was the leader along the defensive front with 4.5 tackles including two for loss and one sack.

BALANCED EXPLOSION The success by the Fighting Hornets on the ground led to their ability to sting their opponents threw the air as well. Wharton dropped a pair of passes into his receivers hands during the final minutes of the second quarter as he took advantage of Culpeper County’s defense crowding the line of scrimmage. First, he found Simpson on the teams’ initial play from scrimmage following a Blue Devils punt. Wharton dropped back in the pocket and lobbed a past over opposing defenders that dropped into Simpson’s hands and the junior went the distance for a 66 yard scoring play. Later in the quarter as intermission approached, Wharton found JaePharoah Carpenter in the endzone on second and goal for his team placing the pass where only his 6-foot-2 receiver could catch the ball as he leaped and fell backward into the endzone while making the reception.

The ability to utilize the passing attack enough to keep the Blue Devils defense honest paid off again in the third quarter. The Fighting Hornets stuck to the rushing game that created the initial separation on the scoreboard in the first half and added three more rushing scores following the halftime break. Chiles scored from 27 yards out on the teams’ first possession of the second half. The next time the offensive unit got the ball, Wells added his third rushing score of the game on a 67 yard scamper and Simpson followed with a seven yard rushing score prior to the fourth quarter start.

SCORING SUMMARY Culpeper County—0 7 8 12—27 Orange County—7 27 20 0—54

1st Quarter Orange—Dwayne Wells 15 yard run (Austin Frazier kick), 2:53

2nd Quarter Orange—Dwayne Wells 32 yard run (Austin Frazier kick), 11:41 Orange—Dwayne Wells 42 yard interception return (Austin Frazier kick), 11:23 Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 66 yard pass to Christian Simpson (kick failed), 7:43 Culpeper—Devon Polleri 35 yard run (RJ Uribe kick), 5:15 Orange—Jeremiah Wharton 11 yard pass to JaePharoah Carpenter (Austin Frazier kick), 0:18

3rd Quarter Orange—Bryant Chiles 27 yard run (Austin Frazier kick), 10:21 Orange--Dwayne Wells 67 yard run (kick failed), 7:57 Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 67 yard pass to Dalton Butler (Cole Plater pass to Devon Polleri), 7:05 Orange—Christian Simpson 7 yard run (kick failed), 2:49

4th Quarter Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 5 yard pass to RJ Uribe (conversion failed), 5:48 Culpeper—Bennett Sutherland 2 yard run (conversion failed), 4:10

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Dwayne Wells, Orange County…The 5-foot-9, 175 pound sophomore ignited his squad with agile and powerful running in the first half against the Blue Devils defense. Wells accounted for the first three touchdowns of the night for either squad and achieved scores on offense and defense. Wells racked up 166 yards on just 6 carries and recorded 7.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for a loss in addition to his interception for the Hornets defense. Wells added another rushing score in the third quarter on a 67 yard scamper. Christian Simpson, Orange County…While his teammate stole the show early on, Simpson recorded his own highlight reel as a major contributor rushing, receiving, and on special teams. After Wells put the Hornets ahead 21-0 with three consecutive scores, Simpson slipped behind the defense and pulled down a pass from his quarterback and going 66 yards to the house. Later in the contest, the junior running back crossed the goalline on the ground during one of his 12 carries that covered 108 yards. Simpson also had one punt return that he took 50 yards setting up his teams’ offense in favorable field position.