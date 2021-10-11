Opportunistic Western Albemarle Topples Albemarle in Rivalry Matchup
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Albemarle’s homecoming game against rival Western Albemarle came to a bittersweet ending for the Patriots when the offense spiked the ball on fourth down with three seconds remaining in hopes of st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news