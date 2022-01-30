 VirginiaPreps - One-on-one with Marshall Head Football Coach Charles Huff
football

One-on-one with Marshall Head Football Coach Charles Huff

Matthew Hatfield
Out on the recruiting trail, Marshall Head Football Coach Charles Huff caught up with Matthew Hatfield during the 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Huff discusses his first season at the helm of the Thundering Herd, importance of recruiting the Commonwealth and talent-rich Hampton Roads area, what he learned from being on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama and much more.

The Thundering Herd went 7-6 during Huff's first year at the helm and have the highest rated recruiting class - according to Rivals - for the Class of 2022.


