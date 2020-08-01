Oklahoma wants to add a number of defensive backs in this recruiting class and landing a commitment from Highland Springs, Va. Damond Harmon gets the Sooners closer to that goal. Harmon explained his decision to commit to the Sooners over Georgia , Penn State , South Carolina and others.

“Oklahoma has great academic and educational opportunities for me,” Harmon said. “I feel like I fit in perfectly with their scheme. I felt like I was home on my virtual visit. They have a lot of great opportunities for me and I feel like I'll make an impact on the team my freshman year.

“They setup that virtual visit for me, it wasn't just standard,” he said. “My friend had just passed away and coach Riley was wearing his jersey and said he was sorry for my loss. That really touched me a lot and showed me that they really care about what's going on in my life. A lot of coaches didn't even express their condolences. For them to do that really told me a lot about them.

“Latrell McCutchin talked a couple months ago,” said Harmon. “Me and Mario (Williams) and me and Caleb Williams have been talking too. I feel like I fit in great with the guys. When I get there everything is going to click and I feel like we could be the class to take Oklahoma over the top.”