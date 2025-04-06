Ohio State priority Darius Gray on Buckeyes visit, official visit plans

Yorktown 2026 TE Brady Owens has seen his offer sheet explode in recent months with an ACC program making a strong move.
Pittsburgh Associate Head Coach and Kecoughtan High alum Milan Brown was among the guests on the April 5, 2025 episode.
Western Branch 2026 standout CJ Frasier picked up his first offer from Army, which the Chesapeake product details here.
Patriot 3-Star LB Mathieu Kanu has a lengthy list of suitors and recaps his recent visit to Chapel Hill and UNC.
Oscar Smith 4-Star WR Travis Johnson from the Class of 2026 recently took a trip to Ann Arbor to see Michigan.
Yorktown 2026 TE Brady Owens has seen his offer sheet explode in recent months with an ACC program making a strong move.
Pittsburgh Associate Head Coach and Kecoughtan High alum Milan Brown was among the guests on the April 5, 2025 episode.
Western Branch 2026 standout CJ Frasier picked up his first offer from Army, which the Chesapeake product details here.