The Pirates landed what could prove to be a pivotal commitment on Sunday in 6-6, 305 offensive tackle Fluvannna County product Walt Stribling who enjoyed his visit and came away with his first offer in March.

The Palmyra, Virginia product made his second visit to Greenville this weekend after coming down for spring practice earlier.

Stribling came away excited with making his commitment decision and he talked about it with PirateIllustrated.com.

“It went pretty good obviously. I got there on Friday and ate with the coaches. It was pretty simple stuff,” Stribling told PI, “On Saturday we took a tour of the campus and I hung out with a couple of the guys.”

He outlined what prompted a second visit this quickly.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to go down there was to meet the O-line guys and build a better relationship with Coach Shank. Just to meet them and pick their brain and stuff and they welcomed me with open arms,” said Stribling, “That was great. I got a really good vibe from them.”

Stribling has formed a solid bond with veteran offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler who has been a part of many of the biggest successes over the course of time at East Carolina.

“He explained to me how the program is on the up and coming and how the program has changed discipline and program wise and how things are just coming together.”

“After getting to know him better over this last weekend, he’s a great guy and really cares about his players. From what everyone is telling me, his teaching style is different than others,” Stribling explained, “He wants to make sure you get it because if you don’t get it, you’re not going to do it right. He will explain it multiple ways so you can do better in practice and end up getting better at the game because you understand it better.”

ECU was his lone offer so far but he was also getting attention from North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

“East Carolina makes sure to keep in touch with me and that’s why it felt like a good fit. It was mutual. They wanted me here and I wanted to play here. It was good to meet all of them,” said Stribling, “They welcomed me with open arms and I’m pumped.”

With the addition os Walt Stribling, the Pirates have four commitments for the class of 2020 in in Irvington, N.J. Rivals 3-Star defensive back Nasir Clerk, Southwest Edgecombe defensive tackle/center Jaquaez Powell and Laurens District 55 linebacker/running back Duane Martin.