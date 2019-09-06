The Beach District schedule was moved to Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian, shifting the matchup of 1-0 Ocean Lakes and 1-0 Kellam a couple days sooner following close victories in the opening weekend for both teams. Ocean Lakes rallied to beat Cox last week by a score of 31-27, while Kellam had a comeback of their own to edge First Colonial, 21-15 in overtime. But only one of these two teams would move to 2-0. That squad would be the reigning Beach District and Region 6A Champions.

The game started great for Kellam as Lane Wilder returned a fumble 85 yards for a score. However, those would be the only points for Kellam as Ocean Lakes scored 34 unanswered with 21 coming in the second half. On the backs of tailback Kai Hodge and quarterback Josh Brown, the Dolphins moved to 2-0 overall with a convincing 34-7 road win. “We knew what it was going to be; this is kind of a rivalry game,” Ocean Lakes Head Coach Joe Jones said. “They (Kellam) always come out and play tough and gritty. I felt like we had control offensively and took the ball down the field the first three drives, had a touchdown called back, we fumbled and they scored, but we responded well and that’s what I wanted to see. We have some fight in us.”

Up next for Myles Alston and the Dolphins is a matchup scheduled for September 13th against Landstown (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Hodge rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns, while Brown completed 10 of his 15 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, and an interception at the end of the first half while also rushing for a score late in the game. “The O-Line was doing their job and I was just going off of them,” Hodge said. “They paved the way and I just went straight through. All praise goes to the o-line; they did their thing and let me show out and made me look like a superstar.”

Brown under center had an efficient day throwing to a group of talented receivers like Myles Alston and highly recruited defensive end prospect Naquan Brown, who caught one pass for 23 yards. “We got the win and that’s all that matters,” Brown commented. “ We are more focused on next week. We will celebrate tonight and move on, but we have some mistakes and lots of things to improve next week against Landstown. Hopefully we play like we did in the second half.”

Scoring Summary: Ocean Lakes at Kellam Time Play Score 0:43 1Q Kellam- Lane Wilder 85-yard Fumble Recovery TD Kellam 7-0 9:18 2Q OL- Kai Hodge 7-yard TD Run 7-7 0:06 2Q OL- Josh Brown to Logan Istre 27-yard TD pass OL 13-7 9:10 3Q OL- Kai Hodge 9-yard TD Run OL 20-7 6:21 3Q OL- Devon Allen 45-yard TD Run OL 27-7 6:13 4Q OL- Josh Brown 4-yard TD Run OL 34-7

Inside the Numbers:

Ocean Lakes Stats: QB Josh Brown 10-15, 135 yards, TD, int, 14 yards rush, TD RB Kai Hodge: 199 yards, 2 TD, 1 rec, 13 yards. RB Devon Allen: 57 yards, TD, int. WR Myles Alston: 5 rec, 42 yards. WR Logan Istre: 2 rec, 38 yards, TD WR Naquan Brown: 1 rec, 23 yards, 2 sacks. WR Anderson Burns: 1 rec, 4 yards. WR Glenn Skinner: 1 rec, 7 yards.



Here with Ocean Lakes junior Naquan Brown (@quanbrown_4) talking recruiting and his game (2 sacks, 23 yrds rec.)



Has offers from Michigan (@UMichFootball), UNC (@TarHeelFootball), Virginia Tech (@HokiesFB), UVA @UVAFootball), Penn State (@PennStateFball) and more, many more. pic.twitter.com/XuHwddXqF5 — Reese Becker (@ReeseBecker) September 5, 2019