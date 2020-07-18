Ocean Lakes' Roulley Finds Home at William and Mary
William & Mary has what they hope will be their next standout defensive back, and it comes in the form of a local prospect. Coming to Head Coach Mike London and the Tribe is Ocean Lakes Class of 20...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news