VirginiaPreps - Ocean Lakes Hires James Yeager, Formerly of Princess Anne

Ocean Lakes Hires James Yeager, Formerly of Princess Anne
Another coaching change has hit the Beach District in football this spring.
James Yeager, who orchestrated a quick turnaround at Princess Anne High School, is departing for the same job as Head Football Coach of the Ocean Lakes Dolphins.
"It's just longevity. Ocean Lakes is in Division 6, there are a lot of resources at the school, more feeder programs, plus a lot of tradition there. They've been to a couple State Championships in the last eight or nine years and won one of them. They've got everything that you'd want," Yeager told VirginiaPreps.com.
"I know we beat them at PA. I owe that a lot to the kids, coaching and great admin support. I just feel like there's a higher ceiling here at Ocean Lakes. The idea of that is exciting with my career ambitions. You see potential at a certain place and that's the best place where you can go and be."
Yeager, 34, won 11 of the 16 games at the helm of the Cavaliers, who had suffered through 18 consecutive seasons at or below the .500 mark prior to his arrival. The 8-3 mark in 2019 was PA's best since 2000 when the team - led by Division I talents C.J. Fayton (Tennessee), Cedric Humes (Virginia Tech) and Kai Parham (UVA) - went 9-2 overall under Jeff Ballance.
In fact, the lone two teams to beat PA in the Beach District were Salem and Bayside. The Sun Devils handled the Cavaliers 46-12 in 2019 and then prevailed 12-6 in overtime in the season-opener for the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign. The Marlins beat PA 14-12 in 2019 before rallying for 37-30 victory on March 26th this past year.
"Princess Anne will always have a special place in my heart. Bob Robbins and Mr. [Danny] Little gave me an opportunity. We were able to be one of the top teams in the Beach pretty consistently the last two years," Yeager commented.
"PA only pulls from three-quarters of Independence Middle School, so building up a big program with the numbers that you want to be successful to try and go win playoff games and compete for a state title, it's hard. Lacking the numbers and the depth, I don't want that to be a perpetual excuse for not being able to get over the hump."
At Ocean Lakes, Yeager replaces Joe Jones, who stepped down after going 39-14 in five seasons at the helm. The Dolphins went 3-2 overall during the abbreviated spring season, just narrowly being edged out by Grassfield for the final playoff spot in Region 6A.
Under Jones, the Dolphins won a regional title and reached the State Semis as recent as 2018. They reached a pair of State Championship games under Chris Scott, who's now the Head Coach at Oscar Smith, and won the Division 6 state title when they beat Centreville 30-24 in overtime in 2014 at UVA's Scott Stadium.
"When I came to PA, there was a lot of behind the scenes work, other than just x's and o's. We didn't have a lot of the resources that a lot of the other schools have. The admin was extremely helpful getting those to us, but we had to work to get some of the other things as well. They pretty much have all the stuff that you'd want at Ocean Lakes,," Yeager indicated.
"We're not going to have to be fighting over field space and a lot of things we won't have to worry about. They've got a Booster Club, too, which is something we had hoped to get going at PA. It's weird in a sense that I'm going to a program that we beat the last two years, but to me I'm looking at where we can go, how far we can go and a little more opportunity."
The Beach District has seen several changes throughout the off-season. In fact, six schools have seen a change at the top when it comes to the position of Head Coach with Cox, First Colonial, Kellam, Ocean Lakes, Princess Anne and Salem. Only one team - Green Run - in the Beach concluded the season above .500 and on a winning note with a victory in its final game.
The Stallions figure to be the city's preseason favorite, returning a bevy of talented prospects on both sides of the ball from a team that closed the recent shortened season on a three-game winning streak. However, Ocean Lakes in Region 6A looks to contend sooner than later, headlined by 1st Team All-Beach District linebacker Jahleel Culbreath on defense.
"I know Green Run's got a ton of talent over there and they've got numbers. But we're going into it with the same mentality when we were at PA. We're going into every game focusing on that game with every intention of trying to win," Yeager said.
"We were really successful at PA and able to beat most of the teams in the Beach. We weren't able to get by Salem and Bayside. Those guys had our number, but we take things in stride. That's the mentality of my staff; not getting focused on the outside noise or preseason hype. We're focused on the day-to-day, just getting better. I'm excited to be able to take everything we do over to Ocean Lakes and try to get to the next level."
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.