News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-01 18:58:27 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Ocean Lakes Captures Region 6A Baseball Crown

Kfgd4tr4oattbr9vffii
In a weather-shortened Region 6A Championship game, Ocean Lakes outscored city rival Cox 7-5 (Reese Nobles)
Reese Nobles
VirginiaPreps.com Correspondent

On a somber, overcast day in the 757, Ocean Lakes captured the 6A regional title over Cox in a rain-shortened affair on Friday night at Grassfield, granting them a home game on Tuesday versus 6B ru...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}