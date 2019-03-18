CHICAGO (March 15, 2019) — In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Cole Anthony of Oak Hill Academy as its 2018-19 Gatorade Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Anthony is the thirteenth Gatorade Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Oak Hill Academy.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Anthony as Virginia’s best high school boys basketball player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in March, Anthony joins an elite alumni association of past state boys basketball award winners, including Karl-Anthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.), Chris Bosh (2001-02, Lincoln High School, Texas), Paul Pierce (1994-95, Inglewood High School, Calif.), Chauncey Billups (1993-94 & 1994-95, George Washington High School, Colo.) and Jason Kidd (1991-92, St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Calif.).

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior guard had led the Warriors to a 32-4 record and a berth in next month’s GEICO Nationals at the time of his selection. Anthony averaged 19.0 points, 10.5 assists 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.8 blocks through 36 games and is the first player in the history of the Oak Hill program to average a triple-double. A McDonald’s All-American Game selection, he will also participate in the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit in Oregon next month.

The son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, he has volunteered locally as an elementary school mentor and as a youth basketball coach. “Cole is the best high school point guard that I have seen since Mike Bibby,” said Yerrick Stoneman, head coach of Ridge View High in South Carolina. “Cole can do much more than score—the games against us he nearly had a quadruple-double. He is almost impossible to stop, not just because of his athleticism, but because his basketball IQ is off the charts.”

Anthony has maintained a B average in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Anthony joins Gatorade Virginia Boys Basketball Players of the Year Keldon Johnson (2017-18, Oak Hill Academy), Matt Coleman (2016-17, Oak Hill Academy), V.J. King (2015-16, Paul VI Catholic High School), and Dwayne Bacon (2014-15, Oak Hill Academy) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Anthony also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.





