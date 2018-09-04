The teams traded touchdowns until the 4th quarter when Blue Ridge took their final lead (20-15) on a 6-yard touchdown run from Xavier Kane . Nansemond Suffolk regained the lead with a 4-play drive that Ben Koppelman finished with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Nansemonnd Suffolk Academy came from behind to defeat Blue Ridge 42-34 in a game that was originally scheduled for last Friday but postponed due to lightning. Quarterback Ian McAninley threw three touchdown passes including two to senior Zach Morris for the Saints who improved to 2-0 on the season.

Koppelman then recovered a Blue Ridge fumble in the Barons territory which led to crazy Nansemond Suffolk touchdown. Running back George Pettaway ran 20 yards down to inside the Blue Ridge 2-yard line but he fumbled the ball into the endzone which was recovered by lineman Jackson Bolling for a touchdown that increased the Saints lead to 30-20.

Blue Ridge needed less than two minutes to score driving 55 yards in four plays with Kane tossing a 26-yard touchdown pass to Keegan Kozack. Kane would later connect with Kozack for a second touchdown with under a minute to go. He finished with three touchdown passes including a 35-yard, 1st quarter pass to Michael Asher.

Instead of running clock, Nansemond Suffolk attacked the middle of the Barons defense. McAninley threw a quick pass to Jaden Freeman who took it to the house for a 42-yard pass completion for a touchdown. Morris ended the next Blue Ridge drive with an interception and Pettaway put the game out of reach with a 48-yard gallop to the end zone to give the Saints a 42-27 lead with two minutes to go.

The teams combined for 47 points in the 4th quarter when the intense heat seemed to get the best of both defenses.