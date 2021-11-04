NoVA Recap - West Springfield Catches West Potomac in Instant Classic
With one week to go in the regular season, a handful of Northern Virginia squads wrapped up their regular seasons, meaning that several teams have clinched a spot in their region quarterfinals, whi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news