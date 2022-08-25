NoVA Legends Podcast: VaPreps' Hatfield Previews 2022 Football Sseason
High School Sports guru Matthew Hatfield from ESPN Radio 94.1 joins me to preview the 2022 football season!
Contents:
00:00 Intro; Private school v public school ball
03:45 Top college prospects in Virginia
08:00 Differences in talent between the six divisions
12:05 Class 6 preview; Who can challenge Oscar Smith?
18:00 Class 5 preview; Stone Bridge's defensive dominance
24:47 Class 4 preview; Can Varina repeat?
27:00 Class 3 preview; Phoebus wants to prove the LCA win was no fluke
30:37 Class 2 preview; The most wide open division
32:30 Class 1 preview; The magnificent Riverheads streak
35:33 Conclusion