High School Sports guru Matthew Hatfield from ESPN Radio 94.1 joins me to preview the 2022 football season!

Contents:

00:00 Intro; Private school v public school ball

03:45 Top college prospects in Virginia

08:00 Differences in talent between the six divisions

12:05 Class 6 preview; Who can challenge Oscar Smith?

18:00 Class 5 preview; Stone Bridge's defensive dominance

24:47 Class 4 preview; Can Varina repeat?

27:00 Class 3 preview; Phoebus wants to prove the LCA win was no fluke

30:37 Class 2 preview; The most wide open division

32:30 Class 1 preview; The magnificent Riverheads streak

35:33 Conclusion