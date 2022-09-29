NoVA Legends Podcast: Mid-Season HS Football with VaPreps' Hatfield
VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield discusses 2022 Virginia High School Football season and coverage throughout the Commonwealth with Julian Brown on the latest episode of the NoVA Legends Podcast.
Contents:
00:00 Realignment
03:55 Virginians in the NCAA
05:57 Recruiting update
12:02 Why are there so many blowouts this season?
17:00 Class 6 update and predictions
20:50 Class 5 update and predictions
24:48 Class 4 update and predictions
28:10 Class 3 update and predictions
32:10 Class 2 update and predictions
34:45 Class 1 update and predictions