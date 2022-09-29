VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield discusses 2022 Virginia High School Football season and coverage throughout the Commonwealth with Julian Brown on the latest episode of the NoVA Legends Podcast.

Support the channel: www.patreon.com/julianbrown

Contents:

00:00 Realignment

03:55 Virginians in the NCAA

05:57 Recruiting update

12:02 Why are there so many blowouts this season?

17:00 Class 6 update and predictions

20:50 Class 5 update and predictions

24:48 Class 4 update and predictions

28:10 Class 3 update and predictions

32:10 Class 2 update and predictions

34:45 Class 1 update and predictions