NoVA Legends Podcast - Holiday Edition with VaPreps' Matthew Hatfield

VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield joined Julian Brown of the NoVA Legends Podcast on Christmas Eve to reflect on the 2024 Virginia High School Football season and give us an update on the 2024-25 basketball season.

"It’s been a memorable year, and I’m excited to hear Matthew’s insights on the standout moments and key players," Brown noted. "As an indispensable voice in VHSL sports, his perspective is always invaluable."

Contents:

00:00 - Intro

01:15 - Class 6; Madison vs. Oscar Smith

10:05 - Class 5; Maury vs. Briar Woods

14:00 - Class 4; Phoebus vs. Varina

20:21 - Class 3; Liberty Christian vs. Kettle Run

25:10 - Class 2; Graham vs. Strasburg

28:20 - Class 1; Essex vs. Grayson County

32:18 - Player and Coaches of the Year; How will Michael Vick fare at Norfolk State?

39:08 - Basketball Class 6 boys update

44:44 - Class 5 boys update

49:15 - Class 4 boys update

51:35 - Class 3 boys update

54:35 - Class 2 boys update

57:11 - Clsas 1 boys update

1:00:24 - Girls Hpps update

1:08:23 - Final thoughts

Thank you to sponsors Team Valor International, a worldwide leader in thoroughbred partnerships, and Sans Screenprint, your best option for branding logos on apparel or promotional items.