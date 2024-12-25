NoVA Legends Podcast - Holiday Edition with VaPreps' Matthew Hatfield

VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield joined Julian Brown of the NoVA Legends Podcast on Christmas Eve to reflect on the 2024 Virginia High School Football season and give us an update on the 2024-25 basketball season.
"It’s been a memorable year, and I’m excited to hear Matthew’s insights on the standout moments and key players," Brown noted. "As an indispensable voice in VHSL sports, his perspective is always invaluable."
Contents:
00:00 - Intro
01:15 - Class 6; Madison vs. Oscar Smith
10:05 - Class 5; Maury vs. Briar Woods
14:00 - Class 4; Phoebus vs. Varina
20:21 - Class 3; Liberty Christian vs. Kettle Run
25:10 - Class 2; Graham vs. Strasburg
28:20 - Class 1; Essex vs. Grayson County
32:18 - Player and Coaches of the Year; How will Michael Vick fare at Norfolk State?
39:08 - Basketball Class 6 boys update
44:44 - Class 5 boys update
49:15 - Class 4 boys update
51:35 - Class 3 boys update
54:35 - Class 2 boys update
57:11 - Clsas 1 boys update
1:00:24 - Girls Hpps update
1:08:23 - Final thoughts
Thank you to sponsors Team Valor International, a worldwide leader in thoroughbred partnerships, and Sans Screenprint, your best option for branding logos on apparel or promotional items.