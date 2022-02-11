NoVA Legends Podcast: Hatfield Previews Playoff Hoops
VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield previews the upcoming Virginia High School postseason, including all 6 boys divisions and the outlook for the girls in multiple classifications, with NOVA Legends Podcast host Julian Brown.
Matthew reviews the regular season throughout the Commonwealth and updates us on the major college prospects and teams looking promising for playoff runs.
It's essential viewing for all High School Hoops fans. Essential viewing for all high school hoops fans!