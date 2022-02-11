 VirginiaPreps - NoVA Legends Podcast: Hatfield Previews Playoff Hoops
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-11 21:19:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NoVA Legends Podcast: Hatfield Previews Playoff Hoops

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield previews the upcoming Virginia High School postseason, including all 6 boys divisions and the outlook for the girls in multiple classifications, with NOVA Legends Podcast host Julian Brown.

Matthew reviews the regular season throughout the Commonwealth and updates us on the major college prospects and teams looking promising for playoff runs.

It's essential viewing for all High School Hoops fans. Essential viewing for all high school hoops fans!


Subscribe to Julian Brown's YouTube Channel Here!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}