NoVA Legends Podcast - Edison Girls Hoops Coach Dianne Lewis

Thomas Edison Head Girls Basketball Coach Dianne Lewis is no stranger to success. Her Edison program has made nine State Tournament Final Four appearances since 2006, including share the Class 6 crown in 2020 with Madison.

Ironically, her Lady Eagles at 24-4 overall, will take on the reigning two-time State Champs from Madison (24-2) in the upcoming VHSL Class 6 State Tournament quarterfinals.

Lewis discusses how her squad has grown with Julian Brown from the NoVA Legends Podcast, which you can Watch & Subscribe to on YouTube here.

