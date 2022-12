Matthew Hatfield of Virginia Preps and ESPN Radio 94.1 joins me to preview the 2023 Virginia High School Boys and Girls Basketball seasons as we move into the heart of district schedules!

Contents:

00:00 Intro

01:58 Boys' Preview

27:40 Girls' Preview

39:00 Why western schools do well in the smaller classifications; Other talented players throughout the state; Matchups we look forward to; Should John Marshall be in Class 2?





