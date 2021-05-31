NoVA Legends Conversation: Lake Braddock's Brian Metress

Lake Braddock Head Basketball Coach Brian Metress discusses his illustrious career with Julian Brown, including learning from legendary Coach Don McCool, coaching against his former players, innovating with the times and his personnel, plus winning and losing the big ones!

Metress, who began coaching in 1991 at Hayfield, has won more than 500 games in his career. He's been at the helm of Lake Braddock since 2001. His Bruins have made several State Tournament appearances, including reaching the Class 6 State Championship game in 2019 when they fell to Landstown 79-60 to finish 25-4 overall. That team captured the program's first regional title.





*** Follow the Facebook Group - Nova Legends: Northern Region Basketball Players, Coaches & Fans - for more unique material as well as links to other video conversations from Julian. ***