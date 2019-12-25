News More News
NoVA Finals Rewind - South County Brings Home First State Title

South County completed an undefeated state title journey by edging Oscar Smith 15-14 on December 14th at Hampton University
South County completed an undefeated state title journey by edging Oscar Smith 15-14 on December 14th at Hampton University
Brantley Henninger
VirginiaPreps.com Staff

The Class 6 Championship was expected to be a defensive struggle with points and offensive yardage coming at premiums. The crowd at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton, VA was somewhat surprised by an exp...

