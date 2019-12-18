Notre Dame just got a lot faster with the official addition of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree. The blazing fast playmaker was pursued by Power Five schools since before he even played a snap as a freshman in high school. Tyree picked Notre Dame over 30 other scholarship offers.

Tyree is officially a member of the Notre Dame football program. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: No. 2 all-purpose back, No. 2 recruit in Virginia and No. 43 prospect nationally ESPN: No. 3 running back, No. 1 recruit in Virginia and No. 20 prospect nationally

STATISTICS

2019 Stats: 71 carries for 655 yards and nine touchdowns ... 13 receptions for 184 yards and two scores ... 10 tackles. (missed four games due to injury) Career Stats: 458 carries for 3,930 yards and 18 touchdowns ... 49 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns ... 150 tackles, six interceptions, 68 passes defended

NOTABLE

• Will play in the Under Armour All-American Game Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla. • Also will participate in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu • Ran a 4.37 at The Opening and won the Fastest Man Challenge two years in a row • Named to the Class 6, Region B first-team offense and first-team defense in 2018 • Earned an offer from Virginia Tech before he played his first high school game • As a recruit, he took visits to Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Florida State, Michigan, and Virginia Tech • Named Times-Dispatch first-team All-Metro honors in 2017 and 2018

RECRUITMENT

Offer Sheet: Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia Tyree's recruitment got started before he stepped into a high school classroom as a freshman with Marshall and Virginia Tech extending early offers. His offer from the Irish came in May of 2018, at the end of junior year of high school, and he became a big target for the Fighting Irish coaching staff. He announced a top ten schools list of Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Mississippi State, Stanford, Nebraska, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame in December of 2018 and took his first visit to South Bend a week and a half later. Tyree returned to Notre Dame for another visit in March, but Oklahoma seemed to grab the momentum in his recruitment during his official visit in April. Alabama joined the race with an offer in January, and his recruitment came down to the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma and Notre Dame. He gave a silent commitment to the Notre Dame staff in early May and announced his decision May 23. Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long played a key role in Tyree's recruitment, but his departure did not affect his decision, and the Virginia speedster inked with the Irish on National Signing Day.

QUOTABLE

"He's a leader to the younger guys in the locker room. He's not the most vocal guy, but when he needs to, he'll speak up. The younger guys follow his example. So that's the kind of guy who Notre Dame is going to get. I think if there's any way he can help out a teammate or student, he's one of those guy who will go out of his way to help." -Richard Tyree, Chris' father "He's always had elite speed. Great change of direction -- he's a game breaker whenever he touches the ball. He was one of those guys who can take over a game and really control it. Over the years, he's continued to grow and not only become an elusive back but also a powerful back." -Thomas Dale head coach Kevin Tucker "Chris Tyree the person is an unbelievable kid. He has a great family. As a person, I've been very impressed with him the past three years as we've played him and when I get to know him at camps and things like that. He's just a great kid and an unbelievable football player. He's just a very humble kid. You can tell he puts a lot of time and effort into being the best he can be. You appreciate kids like that. Even as an opposing coach, it's refreshing to see that." -Hopewell head coach Ricky Irby



ANALYST TAKE

"Chris is a difference maker in the Knights' backfield. He shows great vision, balance, bust and instincts. Chris does a good job of following his blockers, excels between the tackles, can drive the pile despite his lack of great size, and has the burst and agility to cause of lot of damage on the perimeter. Add that to his great hands and ability to great in the open field, and you've got yourself on the more exciting offensive players in the nation. He shows terrific footwork and I really enjoy watching him once he gets into the open field. He is magic with the ball in his hands. When he sees his running lanes, he shows good explosiveness moving through the line of scrimmage. He will bounce of tackles thanks to his excellent balance, vision and speed ... You've got yourself the high school version of Reggie Bush." -Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS