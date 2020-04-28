Notre Dame Joins The Race For Fast-Rising 2022 Lineman Gunner Givens
Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt’s Gunner Givens is one of most intriguing recruits in the 2022 class. The 6-6, 260-pounder is getting looks at offensive tackle, tight end, defensive tackle and defensive end at the next level.
He is nearing 30 scholarship offers as just a sophomore, which has come as a big surprise to Givens.
“People always told me growing up that if I focus on it and work at it, I can go play at the next level. I truly never believed it,” Givens said. “At the beginning of last season, recruiting wasn’t too crazy. It was mainly the local schools — Virginia and Virginia Tech — but after my end of season highlight tape dropped, it started getting crazy. I was blown away; I wasn't sure how to take it.”
Givens added Notre Dame to his offer sheet April 24 from defensive line coach Mike Elston. The interest from the Fighting Irish is not new, but it really was Givens who got the ball rolling by contacting the staff recently.
“I’ve been talking to Notre Dame for a while,” he noted. “After my third game last year, that’s when I first started talking to them. I hit up their coaches recently and told them that I was still interested, and then they called my coach and let him know that I had an offer.”
After Elston gave Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless a call to inform him that he was offering Givens, the 2022 recruit gave Elston a call.
“It was good. He told me he was going to give me the offer and asked me how my family was doing,” Givens said. “That was really my first time talking to him.”
The sophomore standout is still very early in his recruiting process and is still learning about the schools on his offer sheet.
“I know that they have really good history there and are a great school,” he added. “That’s pretty much all I know.”
Various schools see Givens playing different roles for their respective team down the road, but he is not too focused on positional fit right now.
“I just want to play football at the highest level that I possibly can to be honest with you,” Givens stated.
LSU and Ohio State have been expressing interest in Givens and could be the next to offer.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.