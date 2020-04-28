Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt’s Gunner Givens is one of most intriguing recruits in the 2022 class. The 6-6, 260-pounder is getting looks at offensive tackle, tight end, defensive tackle and defensive end at the next level. He is nearing 30 scholarship offers as just a sophomore, which has come as a big surprise to Givens. “People always told me growing up that if I focus on it and work at it, I can go play at the next level. I truly never believed it,” Givens said. “At the beginning of last season, recruiting wasn’t too crazy. It was mainly the local schools — Virginia and Virginia Tech — but after my end of season highlight tape dropped, it started getting crazy. I was blown away; I wasn't sure how to take it.”

Givens, who is listed as an offensive tackle by Rivals, is being looked at for several positions by college coaches. (HUDL)

Givens added Notre Dame to his offer sheet April 24 from defensive line coach Mike Elston. The interest from the Fighting Irish is not new, but it really was Givens who got the ball rolling by contacting the staff recently. “I’ve been talking to Notre Dame for a while,” he noted. “After my third game last year, that’s when I first started talking to them. I hit up their coaches recently and told them that I was still interested, and then they called my coach and let him know that I had an offer.” After Elston gave Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless a call to inform him that he was offering Givens, the 2022 recruit gave Elston a call. “It was good. He told me he was going to give me the offer and asked me how my family was doing,” Givens said. “That was really my first time talking to him.”