Highland Springs (Va.) safety Malcolm Greene is a coveted four-star prospect by schools across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic portions of the United States.

"A lot of things have been going [with my recruitment] -- new offers, new opportunities," Greene said. "I plan to start taking some officials before the season starts or I'll take them during the football season."

Greene wants to take his time with the recruiting process. A lot of prospects like to knock their college commitment out before their senior seasons, but Greene doesn't anticipate that happening for him.