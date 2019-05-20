Notre Dame First To Offer 2021 ATH Jamareeh Jones
Jamareeh Jones' mother has wanted for a long time for her son to go to an Ivy League school. Academics are very important for the Highland Springs (Va.) class of 2021 athlete and his family.
Not only is Jones a fantastic student, but he's a great football player as well. Jones being such a fantastic student-athlete netted him an offer from Notre Dame in early May. His mother was excited about it too.
"She loves it," Jones said. "She said that a degree from there would set me apart from others. Not many people have the opportunity to go there."
Notre Dame was the first school to offer Jones, which was a surprise to the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder to say the least.
"Yeah and that's my dream school," Jones told Blue & Gold Illustrated at his high school. "That was a shocking moment. They were one of the first teams I ever watched in college football. When I was little, I wasn't really into watching sports. I just liked to play them. But when I started watching college football, they were always on TV. My dad would watch them and call me in the room. I liked the way they play and their energy."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news