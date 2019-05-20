Jamareeh Jones' mother has wanted for a long time for her son to go to an Ivy League school. Academics are very important for the Highland Springs (Va.) class of 2021 athlete and his family.

Not only is Jones a fantastic student, but he's a great football player as well. Jones being such a fantastic student-athlete netted him an offer from Notre Dame in early May. His mother was excited about it too.

"She loves it," Jones said. "She said that a degree from there would set me apart from others. Not many people have the opportunity to go there."

Notre Dame was the first school to offer Jones, which was a surprise to the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder to say the least.