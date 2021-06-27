 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football A ‘Strong Contender’ For Five-Star OL Zach Rice
Notre Dame A ‘Strong Contender’ For Five-Star OL Zach Rice

Notre Dame’s biggest official visitor of the summer — from a rankings and physical standpoint — was in town this weekend.

Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy class of 2022 offensive tackle Zach Rice is down to five schools and saw the other four programs in June. Last on his travel plans was getting to Notre Dame, a visit that went very well, per his mother, Mary Rice.

Mary, who played college basketball at Liberty and is a professional counselor in Lynchburg, Va., felt that Notre Dame had some qualities that made it different than other schools they saw this month.

“It certainly has a faith component, and that’s important to us,” she said. “You could see that throughout the school. They really challenge these guys to be great men and really want them to develop not just in football but in life. That really shined through.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Zach Rice
Rivals ranks Rice as the No. 1 player in Virginia, and the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 19 overall player in the nation. (Rivals.com)

“There’s something different that I noticed about them, absolutely.”

She went in-depth about several standout components about the visit.

