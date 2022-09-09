Northside High Head Football Coach Scott Fisher spent Wednesday night painting Viking "horns" on the Roanoke County school's field

Scott Weaver had just wrapped up football practice at cross-county rival Hidden Valley, where he is in his 14th season as the Titans' Head Coach.

Both men might have been doing something else with their time this week had it not been for Jim Hickam.

Fisher and Weaver played football at Northside for Hickam, who served as the Vikings' Head Coach for 32 seasons from 1974-2005.

Both are grateful, and that is why they have joined forces to honor their former coach, now 81, prior to Friday night's game at Northside between the Vikings and the Titans.



