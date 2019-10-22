Former Norcom Head Coach Larry Archie returned to his old stomping grounds in Portsmouth as the Greyhounds celebrated their Homecoming on Saturday, and they sent Archie and the Comets back to Norfolk with a loss. Fueled by three defensive scores, the Greyhounds of Norcom avenged their overtime loss to Lake Taylor a week ago by hanging 52 points on Granby in a shutout. The stout Greyhound defense turned in a performance that saw two pick-sixes, including a 26-yarde return by Karon Prunty and a 65-yard pick and score by Teon Garland as well as a fumble recovered in the end zone by AJ Waddler, who also registered three sacks in the game. "It was important that we have a short memory," exclaimed Norcom Head Coach and Athletic Director Robert Jackson. "What happened last week, we could easily be 6-1 right now, but what happened is what happened. We lost to a good football team and they didn't quit. I think it taught us a lesson; we gotta keep playing and we carried that lesson over into this game."



Karon Prunty and the Greyhounds took care of business against Eastern District foe Granby (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Prunty, who earlier this month gave a verbal commitment to Liberty and recently pulled in an ACC offer from Virginia Tech, has established himself as a household name. He has five interceptions. Quarterback Jacoby Smith is one of the top passers in all of Tidewater. Waddler, however, has been a breakout performer for the Portsmouth school this year.

"He (Waddler) has grown a lot. He is one of the ones that had to buy into the system," Jackson said of his stellar defensive end. "He has seen some success here lately and he is just getting better." As Norcom continues to improve, they're hoping for more strong efforts from players like Waddler to bolster the defense. "I'm just happy to be here," Waddler said. "We have a great defense, and if it wasn't for my teammates, I wouldn't be in this situation. We just work together and get stuff done."



After coming out to a 6-0 start as the clock rolled towards halftime, the Greyhounds started to accelerate the scoring pace and led 18-0 by intermission. "We started off slow, but I think that had to do with some things we were doing coaching wise," Jackson said. "We tried to make things happen instead of taking what they (Granby) gave us." With five rushing scores, three from Demonte Dunlap, and two from Willie Northern, the Greyhounds dominated the line of scrimmage. Northern also had one of Norcom's many sacks in the game, despite putting the ball on the ground twice "Willie (Northern) is a good football player," Jackson proclaimed. "He has been a blessing to us. He is one of the guys where we saw changes in our defense once he came."



Shyhiem Cannon has been a threat in the passing game in his first year wearing a Greyhounds uniform (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Having Dunlap back in the lineup makes the Greyhounds more well-rounded offensively and not as dependent on the passing game.

"It feels great with the help of my team to be able to accomplish this win," Dunlap remarked. "It felt great to be able to get in the end zone coming off of injury. I couldn't wait to get back on the field with my brothers."

Shyhiem Cannon had a stellar performance for Norcom, catching six passes, for 108 yards while quarterback Jacoby Smith threw for 199 yards in the win. "We came out here, we game-planned for this all week and the result was good 52-0, Cannon commented. "I've been grinding for this a long time. I was an underdog last year at Wilson and made my move to Norcom."



Inside the Numbers:

Norcom Notables: QB Jacoby Smith: 14-18, 199yds, 14yds rush RB Demonte Dunlap: 81yds, 3 TDs RB/LB Willie Northern: 46yds, 2 TDs, Sack WR Shyheim Cannon: 6 rec, 108yds WR/DB Karon Prunty: 1 rec, 11yds, int, TD DE AJ Waddler: 3 Sacks, FR, TD LB Teon Garland: int, TD



Granby Notables: QB Irshad Parker: 5-17, 33yds, 2 int WR Shannon Mason: 4 rec, 29yds RBs: -11yds LB Levontae Williams: FR



Scoring Summary: Norcom 52, Granby 0 Time Scoring Play Score 6:50 1Q Norcom- Willie Northern 17-yard TD Run (XP No Good) Norcom 6-0 1:43 2Q Norcom- Demonte Dunlap 15-yard TD Run (XP No Good) Norcom 12-0 1:34 2Q Norcom- Karon Prunty 24-yard Interception Return TD (XP No Good) Norcom 18-0 9:46 3Q Norcom- Demonte Dunlap 14-yard TD Run (2pt Conversion No Good) Norcom 24-0 7:14 3Q Norcom- Demonte Dunlap 2-yard TD Run (2pt Conversion Good) Norcom 32-0 3:58 3Q Norcom- Teon Garland 66-yard Interception Return TD (XP No Good) Norcom 38-0 1:25 3Q Norcom- AJ Waddler Fumble Recovered for a TD (XP Good) Norcom 45-0 3:46 4Q Norcom- Willie Northern 4-yard TD Run (XP Good) Norcom 52-0

On Deck...

Robert Jackson's Greyhounds are hoping to get a home game in the first round of the playoffs (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)