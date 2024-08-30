Savion Hiter, the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2026 class, recently released his top-five schools. Hiter's finalists include Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.

The four-star tailback out of Woodberry Forest School also ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia and as the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle.

Hiter spoke with Rivals to detail what he likes about each school and discussed what comes next for him in his recruitment.