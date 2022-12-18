Virginia Tech has offered Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge 2023 athlete Zeke Wimbush. Here's a quick look at him.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHRhbGsgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov
L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2hhd25RdWlubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF
dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTaGF3blF1aW5uPC9hPiBJIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVj
ZWl2ZSBteSBGaXJzdCBQb3dlciA1IE9GRkVSIGZyb20gVmlyZ2luaWEgVGVj
aCEhISBUaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gdGhlIHdob2xlIGNvYWNoaW5nIHN0YWZmIGZv
ciB0aGlzIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5ISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl
ci5jb20vQ29hY2hQcnlWVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQ
cnlWVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeWxlckJv
d2VuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeWxlckJvd2VuPC9hPiA8YSBo
cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RfTW9uZXk0Njk5P3JlZl9zcmM9
dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUX01vbmV5NDY5OTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6
Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmRyZWpvbmVzMTE4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF
dGZ3Ij5AYW5kcmVqb25lczExODU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp
dHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+
QFJpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuPC9hPiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy
LmNvbS9CcmlhbkRvaG4yNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyaWFu
RG9objI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVBy
ZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxz
PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZkphMEV0MXZ0UCI+cGljLnR3
aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZKYTBFdDF2dFA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmVrZSBXaW1i
dXNoIChAemVrZXdpbWJ1c2g3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu
Y29tL3pla2V3aW1idXNoNy9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNDI2MTkzOTEzOTMxNzc2MD9y
ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js
b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt
LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj
cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Charlotte (former commit), Air Force, Army, James Madison, Navy, Old Dominion, Bryant, Fordham, Furman, Lafayette, New Hampshire, Richmond, Towson
The latest
Shortly after receiving his Virginia Tech offer, Wimbush decommitted from Charlotte, which is often a pretty revealing sign! He took an official visit to Old Dominion this weekend, but Wiimbush is also a guy who has visited Blacksburg several times across two coaching staffs (before receiving an offer), so his interest in the Hokies has always been clear, and now that it's reciprocated to the same level from their end, the ultimate destination here feels obvious. The bigger question feels like whether he waits until he can take an official visit, or is willing to commit to the Hokies without such a trip (since we're now in a Dead Period until mid-January).
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---