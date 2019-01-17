New Virginia Tech football offer: TreVeyon Henderson
Virginia Tech has offered Hopewell (Va.) 2021 athlete TreVeyon Henderson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Duke, Indiana
The latest
Henderson has already ventured out-of-region for some college visits, seeing Indiana (back when they were the only school to have offered) for a game this Fall. VT has long been in contact, though, and now that an offer is on the table, the Hokies should be right in the mix. They've recruited the Richmond area pretty well in recent years, and should be able to keep that trend going with a solid effort. Getting Henderson to Blacksburg for a visit will be important, though, because the Hoosier have done a very nice job early in his recruitment (and have former teammate Ronnie Walker on their roster).