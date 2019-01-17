Henderson has already ventured out-of-region for some college visits, seeing Indiana (back when they were the only school to have offered) for a game this Fall. VT has long been in contact, though, and now that an offer is on the table, the Hokies should be right in the mix. They've recruited the Richmond area pretty well in recent years, and should be able to keep that trend going with a solid effort. Getting Henderson to Blacksburg for a visit will be important, though, because the Hoosier have done a very nice job early in his recruitment (and have former teammate Ronnie Walker on their roster).