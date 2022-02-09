New Virginia Tech football offer: Peyton Jones
Virginia Tech has offered Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2023 athlete Peyton Jones. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Maryland, Pitt, Virginia, West Virginia, others
The latest
Virginia Tech's struggles in the 757 under Justin Fuente were well-documented - and Maury High was one of the exemplars of those struggles. The new staff has done an outstanding job rebuilding those bonds (though it's still a work in progress and will remain that way for quite some time), and an offer for Jones is a good step in helping re-establish power in the Tidewater. Wide receivers coach Fontel Mines is his lead recruiter in Blacksburg, and the Orange and Maroon will effort getting him to campus for a visit during spring practice.
Film
