New Virginia Tech football offer: Peyton Jones

Virginia Tech's struggles in the 757 under Justin Fuente were well-documented - and Maury High was one of the exemplars of those struggles. The new staff has done an outstanding job rebuilding those bonds (though it's still a work in progress and will remain that way for quite some time), and an offer for Jones is a good step in helping re-establish power in the Tidewater. Wide receivers coach Fontel Mines is his lead recruiter in Blacksburg, and the Orange and Maroon will effort getting him to campus for a visit during spring practice.