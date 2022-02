New Virginia Tech football offer: Noah Jenkins

Jenkins has blown up this January, adding all six of his offers since the midway point of last month. Virginia Tech's history of success at Highland Springs - with former Hokie Loren Johnson the Springers' head coach, too - should be a major selling point. Jenkins didn't make it to any of the Hokies' three January junior days, so bringing him to Blacksburg for a visit will be a priority, but it should be pretty simple given how frequently players from his high school manage to make that trip. Catching a ride for a spring practice stop is likely to happen.