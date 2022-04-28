New Virginia Tech football offer: Mason Wade

The offer may be new, but Wade is far from a new name on the Hokies' radar: he camped in Blacksburg last Summer, and has been on campus three times since the turn of the new year alone. His other offers come from mid-major programs at this stage, but now that the Hokies have taken the plunge, other Power-5 programs may follow suit (he's visited several ACC schools and Kentucky this year already). Virginia Tech starts with a big early advantage thanks to his familiarity, though, and as long as the staff continues to show strong interest in him, they should be able to maintain that advantage.