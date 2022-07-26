New Virginia Tech football offer: Markel Dabney

Virginia Tech has offered Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy 2026 running back Markel Dabney. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Coastal Carolina, Campbell
The latest
Dabney comes from a Life Christian Academy program that is going to be important to the Hokies' efforts to lock down their state (and the Richmond area, more specifically). They've had a high-profile miss in the 2023 class in the form of DB Antonio Cotman, but continuing to cast a wide net for the school's top players is always going to be a smart move. Dabney played on JV as an eighth grader, and will likely step right into the LCA lineup this Fall. Getting in the door early should help VT host him on a number of occasions over the next few years.
