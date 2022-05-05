New Virginia Tech football offer: Khristian Martin

The Hokies are working hard to establish a recruiting footprint at some of the powerhouse high school programs in the state and region, and Highland Springs is crucial in that regard: coached by former Hokie Loren Johnson (whose son, Braylon, is a top 2023 target), it has become one of the most productive talent producers in the Commonwealth. VT's fortunes there have remained mixed, but Martin visited last July for the scavenger hunt event that the coaches hosted, and players from HSHS have not been strangers to Blacksburg since the turn of the new year. Getting him back to town now that he has the offer in-hand will be important.