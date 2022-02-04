 VirginiaPreps - New Virginia Tech football offer: Kamren Robinson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-04 16:01:50 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Kamren Robinson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Tappahannock (Va.) Essex 2023 linebacker Kamren Robinson. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other notable offers

Boston College, Old Dominion, Penn State, Virginia

The latest

Robinson is another relatively under-the-radar kid (albeit one with a trio of Power-5 offers) whose offer from the Hokies indicates that they're very serious about getting the best talent in the Commonwealth. All-state at multiple positions during his junior year, he's likely an outside linebacker in college. He's also been on unofficial visits to Virginia and Penn State this Winter, so the Hokies will have to make up for lost time a bit when spring practices open. Getting him to town to meet the new staff will be a priority as his recruitment continues to play out.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}