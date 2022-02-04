New Virginia Tech football offer: Kamren Robinson

Robinson is another relatively under-the-radar kid (albeit one with a trio of Power-5 offers) whose offer from the Hokies indicates that they're very serious about getting the best talent in the Commonwealth. All-state at multiple positions during his junior year, he's likely an outside linebacker in college. He's also been on unofficial visits to Virginia and Penn State this Winter, so the Hokies will have to make up for lost time a bit when spring practices open. Getting him to town to meet the new staff will be a priority as his recruitment continues to play out.