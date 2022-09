Pennix has been set for a mid-October decision date with 10 finalists in mind: Appalachian State, Boston College, Campbell, Elon, James Madison, Louisville, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia, and West Virginia. However, with the Hokies jumping into the fray, the program that he's visited on several occasions is certainly going to have a shot. Teammate Tavorian Copeland is already committed, and Pennix's visit schedule seems to indicate that the thing he was waiting for most was a Hokie offer. A strong start to his senior season (on and off the field) has given him that opportunity, and now the Hokies become an overwhelming favorite.