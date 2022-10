Virginia Tech has offered Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom 2025 athlete Jeffrey Overton Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is familiar with the Woodbridge area, and landed DT Josh Fuga out of Freedom High School just a few years ago. Overton - the nephew of Freedom head coach Darryl Overton - could be the next major prospect out of the Prince William County powerhouse. Maryland is the only other offer thus far, but Overton has taken unofficial visits to a number of programs, and with the Terps and Hokies on-board, it should only be a matter of time before his number of options is through the roof. Getting him on a visit to campus - and soon - is a priority for the coaching staff.

