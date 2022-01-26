 VirginiaPreps - New Virginia Tech football offer: Jamauri Knox
New Virginia Tech football offer: Jamauri Knox

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith 2024 receiver Jamauri Knox. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Duke, Liberty, Maryland, Virginia

The latest

Knox visited Blacksburg over the weekend along with close friend (and teammate both with the ColtBoyz youth program in the 757 and at Oscar Smith), Class of 2025 athlete Chris Spence. The Hokies' efforts to re-establish themselves as a recruiting power in the Tidewater area are off to a good start, and with positive relationships building not just with the prospects themselves, but plenty of influential coaches in the region, the Orange and Maroon are right in this one. Going forward, VT may very well be the team to beat, but there's a long recruiting process ahead.

Film

