New Virginia Tech football offer: DJ Toliver

Virginia Tech has offered Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt 2024 offensive lineman DJ Toliver. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Louisville, Virginia, Liberty

Toliver has already visited the other Power-5 programs on his list, seeing UVa in January and Louisville earlier this month. It should be pretty easy to see Blacksburg, though: he's just up I-81 in SWVA, and Lord Botetourt has become a consistent producer of talent for VT in recent years, including two Class of 2022 signees in the trenches (Gunner Givens and Hunter Mclain). Those geographic and relationship connections should make the Hokies tough to beat as long as they continue to push for Toliver, and while it's a long way from Signing Day 2024, the Hokies should be able to put in the work for the next year-plus to remain in that position.

